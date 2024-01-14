Chandrababu Naidu's family celebrates Bhogi festival in Naravaripalle

Live
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated the Bhogi at Naravaripalle.
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated the Bhogi at Naravaripalle. Every year, the family members of both the Nara and Nandamuri families gather here to celebrate the festival. They arrived in the village on Saturday and participated in today's Bhogi celebrations.
Among those present were Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vasundhara, their younger daughter Tejaswini, Nara Lokesh's son Devansh, Kanthamaneni Srinivas, Lokeshwari, and others. They all took part in the Bhogi celebrations and had a wonderful time.
During the festivities, Nandamuri Ramakrishna and local TDP leaders held bonfires while Vasundhara and Tejaswini enjoyed watching the rural games and competitions held in the village. Later, prizes were awarded to the winners.