Chandrababu Naidu's family celebrates Bhogi festival in Naravaripalle

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated the Bhogi at Naravaripalle. Every year, the family members of both the Nara and Nandamuri families gather here to celebrate the festival. They arrived in the village on Saturday and participated in today's Bhogi celebrations.







ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న తెలుగు వారందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! మకర సంక్రమణం అనేది కేవలం ప్రకృతిలో జరిగే మార్పు మాత్రమే కాదు. మన జీవితంలో కూడా ప్రగతితో కూడిన మార్పు రావాలనే సందేశాన్ని ఈ సంక్రాంతి పండుగ మనకు ఇస్తుంది. మీ యొక్క, మీ బిడ్డల యొక్క బంగారు భవిష్యత్తు కోసం అడుగులు… pic.twitter.com/s3sjKtznIM — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 14, 2024





Among those present were Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vasundhara, their younger daughter Tejaswini, Nara Lokesh's son Devansh, Kanthamaneni Srinivas, Lokeshwari, and others. They all took part in the Bhogi celebrations and had a wonderful time.

During the festivities, Nandamuri Ramakrishna and local TDP leaders held bonfires while Vasundhara and Tejaswini enjoyed watching the rural games and competitions held in the village. Later, prizes were awarded to the winners.