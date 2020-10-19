Chandrababu Naidu’s master stroke to YSRCP casteist campaign

Amaravati: As expected, the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced senior leader Kinjarapu Athchannaidu as the new President of TDP Andhra Pradesh unit, on Monday. The strategic move came a month after the TDP chief gave 50 per cent of party parliamentary segment posts to the BCs.

The former Minister K. Atchannaidu belongs to the BC community. He is hailing from the prominent Kinjarapu political family in North Andhra. Atchannaidu's choice is seen as a calculated move. The decision is in tune with the TDP's long standing strategy to take the party closer to the backward classes and the weaker sections.

Chandrababu Naidu announced the party committees for the two Telugu States. He thanked the outgoing AP State President Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao for his dedicated efforts to the cause of Telugu people and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

By selecting Atchannaidu, the TDP chief hit back strongly at the YSRCP leadership which has targetted and hurled allegations against the BC leader in the ESI case. The TDP has fought against the ruling party propaganda and dismissed the ESI case as a fabricated one intended to defame Mr. Atchannaidu. He was implicated, arrested and had to spend nearly 100 days in custody. He also got infected with Coronavirus during custody and granted bail on August 28 this year.

Appointment of a BC AP President was a tactical move that would cement the party's hold further on its committed vote bank. The organisational reforms were oriented towards strengthening the party organisation. More such strategic reforms would be announced by Chandrababu Naidu in the coming months.

Reflecting his penchant for reforms, Chandrababu Naidu also revamped the TDP Politburo and its Central Committee by bringing in new faces into top positions. These decisions were made after analysing field level feedback. Over 25 party leaders from diverse backgrounds were appointed on the highest decision making body in line with the party's founding principles.

The TDP new Politburo was constituted with leaders from across all the castes and communities. By doing so, the TDP dealt a big political shock to the YSRCP which was branding the TDP as a casteist Kammas party and also used this as a political plank in the 2019 elections. Last month, 50 per cent of the 25 TDP Parliamentary segment presidents were given to the backward classes communities.

L. Ramana was named the TDP Telangana President while Nandamuri Suhasini was appointed Vice President.

The following leaders were taken into TDP Politburo: Nakka Anand Babu, Kala Venkatrao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Farooq, Reddappagaru Srinivasa Reddy, Pitani Satyanarayana, Kollu Ravindra and Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Galla Jayadev.

The TDP national general secretaries are Nara Lokesh, Varla Ramaiah, K Rammohan Naidu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Ravi Chandra Yadav, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Bakkani Narasimhulu and Rammohan Rao.

The TDP national vice presidents are Galla Aruna Kumari, Prathibha Bharati, Satya Prabha, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, Nageswwara Rao and Ch. Kasinath.