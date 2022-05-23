Chandrababu Naidu's one-day visit boosts party rank and file

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The one-day political blitzkrieg of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, which took him into the rural heartland of twin districts, boosted the morale of party rank and file and infused confidence in the leaders and kindled new hope that the TDP is poised to return to power in the state. Naidu's joy knew no bounds as he saw milling crowds storming his meetings in the Rayalaseema districts.

Naidu feels that the response to his 'Badude Badudu' statewide programme is paying dividends and is an indication that the people are frustrated with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. All the TDP district leaders including ex-MLAs and ex-MPs are still in the hangover of the highly successful Naidu's one-day visit to twin districts. They in their private discussions are optimistic of return of TDP in 2024 elections.

Their confidence has received a further boost with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan declaring that the TDP and BJP should come together to keep YSRCP out of power. He even assured that he would convince the BJP to join the proposed anti-YSRCP alliance for 2024 Assembly elections. The TDP president's campaign against the ruling YSRCP government on May 21 received huge support during his roadshows on Guntakal, Gooty, Pamidi and Garladinne towns in Anantapur district. His roadshow in Anantapur and the party workers meeting response enthused Naidu.

Naidu roadshows in C K Palle, Somandepalle and the entire stretch in Sathya Sai district raised eyebrows of political observers and the talk in tea corners and coffee houses is that YSRCP would lose if the grand alliance becomes a reality. However, intelligence sources told The Hans India that despite the adverse propaganda on the chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy enjoys credibility among the masses as the one who said he will do it and as the one who did it. While crowds are apprehensive that Naidu is not trustworthy.

The YSRCP camp, however, is unnerved and the Navaratnas have created a constituency of committed voters who surpass opposition supporters. Why should YSRCP will lose when all that Jagan promised to do has been done, asks MLA Anantha Reddy. TDP leaders argue that the party president successfully convinced the people that the development is zero during the YSRCP rule. The construction sector is at its low and the Builders are up in arms against the government due to the unresolved sand crisis.

Political observers say that there is some discontentment in urban voters, Jagan still holds a sway over rural masses and only the rural voters would decide any party's fate.