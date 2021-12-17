Chandrababu offers prayers at Tirumala, says there should be only one capital for future generations

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said he had prayed to Tirumala diety to make Amaravati as the capital of the state. Chandrababu first visited Tirumala when he arrived in Tirupati to participate in a public meeting organised by the Amaravati Conservation Committee and spoke to the media there after the darshan. He said that decentralisation of development means developing all areas and alleged that YSRCP is deceiving people in the name of decentralisation.

"This is the problem of 5 crore people who want a single capital for the state to benefit future generations," Naidu said. Chandrababu Naidu said that he had prayed to protect the state and the people in all possible ways.

Earlier, Amaravati JAC and TDP leaders gave a warm welcome to Chandrababu at Renigunta Airport who had come to participate in the public meeting. He then proceeded to the Padmavati Guest House. There, Chandrababu was welcomed by Deputy EO Loknath, OSD Rama Krishna and others.