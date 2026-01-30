Chandrababu opens Mother and Child Care centre at Guntur GGH

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that societal prosperity depends on reducing economic inequalities. He officially opened the Mother and Child Care Centre at Guntur Government Hospital, a project funded by a Rs. 100 crore donation from alumni.

Speaking at the event, Chandrababu highlighted the importance of societal growth alongside individual progress. He praised the community’s efforts in service activities and donations, emphasising that education is a key to success. He cited former President Kalam as an inspiration, stressing that anyone from an ordinary background can achieve high positions with self-confidence and determination. He urged everyone to contribute to society through the P4 programme.

Joining him at the event were Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, District Collector Thameem Ansari, and MLAs Nazir Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, Tenali Shravan Kumar, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, and Burla Ramanjaneyulu.