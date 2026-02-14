AP Officials Perform Rituals Ahead of 2026-27 Budget Presentation

Ahead of the presentation of the 2026-27 annual budget in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Saturday, senior officials of the Finance Department conducted special pujas. The budget copies were placed before the deity of Vijayawada Kanaka Durgamma, with Vedic scholars offering blessings for prosperity and public benefit.

Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Piyush Kumar, along with Secretaries Vinay Chand, Ronald Ross, Joint Secretary Gautam Allada, Deputy Secretary Suraj Ganor, and others, performed the rituals at the Durga temple.

Following the pujas, the officials visited the residence of Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, delivering the budget copies, which he then placed before the deity for blessings. The minister subsequently visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Venkatapalem, where he performed further rituals and received divine blessings.

Later, Minister Keshav performed additional pujas in his Secretariat chamber before heading to the Assembly’s CM’s chamber, where he will attend the cabinet meeting alongside the budget copies.