Chandrababu participates in Jayaho BC program, says TDP gave priority to BCs

Former AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, specifically targeting the decision to tax garbage and the indiscriminate increase in charges. Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that a 40-day plan has been prepared for the Jayaho BC (Backward Classes) program, highlighting the financial difficulties faced by the poor. He stated that the TDP's plan is to bring the Jayaho BC goals to the forefront in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that real development can only be achieved if everyone's income increases. He highlighted the positive changes that occurred for the BCs during the TDP regime and criticized the losses they have faced under the YCP regime.

The Jayaho BC conference was organized in Amaravati under Chandrababu Naidu's chairmanship. He mentioned that NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) introduced 20 percent reservation in local institutions, and during his tenure, it was increased to 30 percent. Additionally, he stated that one lakh BC leaders have been trained under the TDP leadership. Chandrababu Naidu also mentioned that the concept of three capitals has been abandoned, with Amaravati being the sole capital.