Kabaddi player killing: Police nab one accused, hunt on for others

Ludhiana: An accused has been arrested, while a hunt has been launched for six others after a former kabaddi player was shot dead in broad daylight in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Gagandeep Singh alias Baba (36) was shot dead near the grain market in Manuke village of Jagraon on Monday due to suspected rivalry over his support to another kabbadi player.

The assailants then drove to the victim’s home and asked his family to pick up his body from the crime spot.

The killing of the former kabaddi player was the fourth such incident in four days in the state. On Friday last, a woman was gunned down at her home in Kapurthala, while on Saturday a Congress worker was shot dead at Bhinder Kalan in Moga. On Sunday, a sarpanch was killed at a wedding function in Amritsar.

Police said multiple teams have been pressed into action and raids are being conducted to nab the accused. The car used in the crime has also been recovered, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jagraon, Ankur Gupta said.

Giving details of the killing, police said the accused led by Gursewak Singh alias Motu intercepted Gagandeep and his friend, fellow kabaddi player Ekam, and opened fire.

The accused had a rivalry with Ekam and held a grudge as Gagandeep had taken a stand in his support.

Police said the murder followed a scuffle between the two sides on Monday, after which the accused returned armed and carried out the attack.

Gagandeep sustained three bullet injuries and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

Ludhiana Rural Police have booked Gursewak and his aides, arresting one accused, while more than six others, including Gursewak remain at large.

The incident in Ludhiana district came close on the heels of murder of a 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria in Mohali last month.

Hitting out at the AAP government over the killing, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that no one is safe anymore under the AAP government’s “misrule”.