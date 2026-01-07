Stone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Near Turkman Gate Mosque, Five Arrested

New Delhi: Five people were arrested on Wednesday following a stone-pelting incident that occurred during an official drive to remove illegal encroachments near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque at Turkman Gate in central Delhi.

According to the Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, the incident took place while authorities were acting against illegal commercial establishments that had come up around the mosque in compliance with court directions. Officials said disrupting or obstructing action carried out under the law is unacceptable.

The home minister said that certain criminal elements resorted to protests and violence during the operation. Those involved have been identified, and legal proceedings are underway. So far, five arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Clarifying the situation,Sood said the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque remains completely safe and that the action is limited only to illegal commercial structures falling within the scope of the court’s orders. Officials denied any arbitrariness or mala fide intent behind the operation.

Appealing for calm, the home minister urged residents not to be provoked and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone taking the law into their own hands. Citizens were also asked to cooperate with the administration in identifying those responsible and to help maintain peace and harmony in the area.