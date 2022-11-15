Chandrababu pays floral tributes to veteran actor Krishna

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to the mortal remains of veteran actor Krishna at his residence in Nanankramguda. Later, he consoled Mahesh Babu, Manjula and other family members.

Speaking to the media, Chandrababu Naidu said that it is very sad to lose three family members in a single year. He wished that God should give strength to Mahesh Babu and his family members to overcome these hard times. It is known that Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passed away while undergoing treatment at Continental hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier Chandrababu Naidu mourned over the death of Tollywood stalwart Ghattamaneni Krishna and said that the Telugu film industry has lost a great man and paid condolences on the death of superstar Krishna. He said that the death of actor, former MP Krishna who called as producer's hero, actor and superstar in the Telugu film industry, was shocking and a great loss for the film industry. With Krishna's death, a wonderful film era seems to have ended.

He said he would pray for God to give strength to Mahesh Babu, who recently lost his mother and now his father. "I express my deepest sympathy to his family members,'' said Chandrababu.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh also condoled the death of superstar Krishna on Twitter. He said that he is praying to God that his soul may rest in peace and expressed his deepest condolences to bereaved family members.

