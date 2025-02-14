Chandrababu pays tribute to former CM Sanjeevayya on birth anniversary

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to the late Damodaram Sanjeevayya, renowned for his integrity and values, on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary. Naidu spoke glowingly of Sanjeevayya, who holds the historic distinction of being the first Dalit Chief Minister in India, describing his life as inspiring and exemplary.

During the commemorative event, CM Chandrababu highlighted the significance of Sanjeevayya's contributions to the upliftment of Dalit communities, stating it is a matter of pride for the Telugu nation to officially celebrate the birthday of such a revered figure.

Damodaram Sanjeevaiah was born on February 14, 1921, in Peddapadu village, currently part of Kurnool city, into a humble Dalit family. He was the fifth child of Muneiah and Sunkalamma, who struggled to make ends meet through various means of labour, including herding cattle and cultivating rented fields. Despite the family’s illiteracy at the time, Sanjeevayya displayed a passionate interest in education, encouraged by his younger brother and maternal uncles.

He embarked on his educational journey and eventually held several governmental roles during British rule. His career took a significant turn when he worked as a Central Public Works Inspector and crossed paths with Judge K.R. Krishnaiah, who inspired him to study law in Madras.

Sanjeevayya’s political career began after the establishment of the Republic of India in 1950, as he became an MLA in the prestigious Rajaji cabinet in 1952, despite the political challenges of the period. He earned recognition and later served in the cabinets of Andhra State's first Chief Ministers, Prakasam Pantulu and Bezawada Gopal Reddy, as well as in the cabinet of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy.

His elevation to Chief Minister in 1960 marked a significant milestone, making him the first Dalit leader to assume such a prestigious role in India. He held the office until 1962, making substantial contributions to the state's governance. Sanjeevayya’s personal life saw him marrying teacher Krishnaveni on May 7, 1954. Tragically, his life was cut short due to complications from a road accident during the 1967 election campaign, and he passed away from a heart attack in Delhi on May 7, 1972. The legacy of Damodaram Sanjeevayya continues to inspire generations.