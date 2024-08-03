Chandrababu receives grievances from public, assures addressal of Revenue Complaints

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his commitment to resolving public grievances, particularly those related to revenue issues that have arisen over the past five years. During the media interaction, he revealed that the government is receiving a significant number of complaints about revenue irregularities and land scams reported across various mandals.

Chandrababu emphasized that strict actions would be taken against officials responsible for creating complications in the revenue system, including those involved in tampering with land records. He highlighted that the ongoing disorderly conduct of the re-survey has caused considerable hardship for the citizens.

The Chief Minister shared that addressing revenue-related complaints will be prioritized in every district, citing the Madanapalli incident as a stark example of the revenue department's deterioration. He assured that within the next 100 days, corrective measures will be implemented to restore the functionality of the affected systems, aiming to cleanse the revenue department of land grabbers and irregularities.



Chandrababu reiterated his proactive approach to resolving issues by stating that all incoming requests have been categorized by department, with resolutions targeted within specified timeframes. He assured that concerns related to workers, the public, and job-related issues would be distinctly addressed.



Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of a mechanism whereby district-wise ministers and constituency-wise MLAs will be able to collect grievances directly from the public, minimizing the need for citizens to travel long distances to Amaravati for assistance. He also pledged to revamp the police system to enhance public safety, advocating for a more community-oriented approach to policing.



Chandrababu pointed out that recent rains have benefited local farmers by filling irrigation projects, and reiterated that ongoing departmental reviews are producing favorable results.

