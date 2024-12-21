Chandrababu reviews on heavy rains in North Andhra, alerts officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a thorough review of the heavy rainfall affecting North Andhra, a situation exacerbated by the recent low-pressure system. During the review meeting, officials from the Chief Minister's Office updated him on the prevailing circumstances in various districts.

The Chief Minister learned that district Collectors and local officials are actively responding to the crisis, which includes alerting residents in areas severely impacted by the downpour. As a precautionary measure, a holiday has been announced for schools in these regions.

Reports of crop damage have surfaced from multiple locations, prompting the CM to emphasize the importance of documenting agricultural losses once the rains subside. He instructed that comprehensive assistance be provided to the affected farmers to mitigate the impact on their livelihoods.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for consistent communication to food producers regarding weather developments. He directed officials at all levels to remain vigilant and proactive in their efforts to manage the situation effectively.

The government is closely monitoring the ongoing situation and is committed to supporting the communities facing challenges due to the heavy rainfall.