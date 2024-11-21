Live
- Chittoor police bust interstate robbery Gang
- Expedite Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor works says Collector S Venkateswar
- Chandrababu speaks on High Court Bench in Kurnool, says ready to develop state
- 3-day training to visually challenged students concludes
- iPhone SE 4: Launch with New Features Expected in March 2024
- Sri Vishnu students to take part in South Zone Games
- Cordon & Search: Vehicles without records seized
- 333 bags of Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97L seized
- Training session for health workers concludes
- Dreame Announces Black Friday Sale: Get Upto 70% off on Premium Robo Vacuum Cleaners and Hair Styling Products
Just In
Chandrababu should be CM for another decade says Pawan Kalyan
- Expresses confidence that Naidu with his experience, guidance and visionary foresight will achieve 1 trillion dollar GSDP for AP
- Stresses that he has complete faith in TDP chief, chiefly after seeing his governance in the first 150 days of NDA govt
Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday wished for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to continue as the chief minister of the state for another decade, considering his experience, guidance and visionary foresight for achieving 1 trillion dollar GSDP. Asserting that he has ‘complete’ faith in Naidu, especially after seeing his governance over the first 150 days of the new NDA government, the Deputy CM highlighted that the southern state will become a 1 trillion dollar economy ‘soon’.
“I am telling the Chief Minister (Naidu), not just five years, you have to continue as the CM of this state for a decade. You have to continue this spirit,” said Pawan while addressing the Assembly and added that 1 trillion dollar amounts to Rs 7.65 lakh crore.
At a time when the erstwhile YSRCP government had allegedly devastated the state and ‘took back the state government in all fields’, the actor-politician said that Naidu is needed for the state to ‘race’ towards achieving the 1 dollar trillion economy.
Calling on his Cabinet colleagues to work towards fulfilling the CM’s vision and dreams in their respective portfolios, Pawan appealed to Naidu to issue orders as to what they should do at all times. Further, he thanked the Chief Minister wholeheartedly for his speech on the first 150 days of the government and noted that it instilled immense encouragement and faith in him for the future.