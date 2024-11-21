Chandrababu should be CM for another decade says Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday wished for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to continue as the chief minister of the state for another decade, considering his experience, guidance and visionary foresight for achieving 1 trillion dollar GSDP. Asserting that he has ‘complete’ faith in Naidu, especially after seeing his governance over the first 150 days of the new NDA government, the Deputy CM highlighted that the southern state will become a 1 trillion dollar economy ‘soon’.

“I am telling the Chief Minister (Naidu), not just five years, you have to continue as the CM of this state for a decade. You have to continue this spirit,” said Pawan while addressing the Assembly and added that 1 trillion dollar amounts to Rs 7.65 lakh crore.

At a time when the erstwhile YSRCP government had allegedly devastated the state and ‘took back the state government in all fields’, the actor-politician said that Naidu is needed for the state to ‘race’ towards achieving the 1 dollar trillion economy.

Calling on his Cabinet colleagues to work towards fulfilling the CM’s vision and dreams in their respective portfolios, Pawan appealed to Naidu to issue orders as to what they should do at all times. Further, he thanked the Chief Minister wholeheartedly for his speech on the first 150 days of the government and noted that it instilled immense encouragement and faith in him for the future.