Chandrababu should come to assembly for discussion on Polavaram, says Ambati Rambabu

Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu was the reason for the damage to the Polavaram diaphragm wall. Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, he said that thousands of crores have been lost due to the decision of the TDP government.



Ambati Rambabu challenged Naidu to attend the assembly and to participate in the debate on the polavaram project to put the facts before the people. The minister takes a jibe at the then TDP for boasting themselves saying that the Polavaram would be completed by 2018.



Responding to Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra, Ambati said that it is a ploy to create enmity between regions. He said Amaravati is a big scam and alleged there is not even a single farmer in Amaravati Padayatra. "Decentralisation is the policy of our government and development of three areas is a priority," he said.