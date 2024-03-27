Live
Chandrababu slams CM Jagan at Prajagalam, Assures Job Creation and Development Initiatives
In a spirited address delivered at Palamaneru as part of the Prajagalam Yatra, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister Jagan, accusing him of failing to fulfill the aspirations of the youth and resorting to deceitful tactics. Naidu pledged to generate 25 lakh jobs within the first five years of assuming power, highlighting Jagan's alleged five-year tenure of unfulfilled promises and perceived inaction towards the development of Rayalaseema.
Attributing the success of bringing water to Anantapur to the Telugu Desam government, Naidu underscored the party's efforts in establishing the KIA industry in the district. He credited the late leader NTR for initiating irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, which were further developed during his tenure. Emphasizing the pivotal role of water availability in attracting industries and fostering overall development, Naidu reiterated the importance of infrastructural projects in driving economic growth.
Accusing Jagan of betraying Rayalaseema's interests, Naidu rallied support for the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance, urging voters to unite and deliver a resounding victory to TDP.