Chandrababu slams govt. over its decision to file a case against Pawan Kalyan

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has criticised the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to file a defamation case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He expressed his anger, stating that it has become the policy of the YSRCP government to file cases against political parties that question them. Chandrababu tweeted to this extent

He described the defamation case against Pawan Kalyan by the Jaganmohan Reddy government as a mindless and unethical act and accused the government of attacking people who raise their concerns. Chandrababu questioned why the government had to file a case against Pawan Kalyan instead of answering the concerns raised over a collection of details by the volunteers.

Naidu opined that the government collecting personal information about people and misusing it is despicable. Chandrababu demanded an investigation into CM Jagan's alleged misuse of government systems and criticized the government for talking about dignity while allegedly engaging in personal attacks and illegal cases against those who question them.

He called on the government to focus on addressing the problems in the state instead.