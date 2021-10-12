Chandrababu slams govt. over non-payment of bills to contractors, says TDP will fight for it

TDP chief Chandrababu flagged off that the government was acting recklessly despite repeated court orders to pay bills to the contractors. He questioned why the employment bills were not being issued despite the courts order. He was incensed over the government for harassing the contractors for not paying bills and alleged that the industrialists and contractors were not coming forward to invest in the state with the policies being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.



Chandrababu alleged that a contractor had tried to commit suicide over the harassment by the government over non-payment of bills. He demanded that better medical services be provided to the contractor. He said that most of those who worked for the development of villages were SCs, STs, and BCs and criticized the government for trying to undermine them financially.

He said no one was coming forward to bid as the government had not paid the bills for the works done. Naidu alleged that the government owes about Rs 80,000 crore to contractors and assured that the contractors need not worry as TDP will fight on behalf of the victims till they get justice.