Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt. over creating obstacles for Amaravati Farmers Padayatra

The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu criticised YSRCP stating that it is not able to digest the fact that Amaravati Farmers Padayatra getting massive support from the people and alleged that it is creating obstacles.



He was outraged that the police were obstructing the Padayatra and commented that it is not good to obstruct the padayatra even after the court had given permission. He said that it is not right to block the padayatra in the name of covid restrictions.

Against this backdrop, Naidu has questioned YSRCP as to how could they hold meetings on Saturday on the occasion of completion of four years for YS Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra and alleged that CM Jagan had made an unforgivable mistake by mooting three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and destroying the aspirations of capital Amaravati people.