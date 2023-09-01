Chandrababu talks to Ayyannapatrudu over the notices, says government supressing opposition

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had talked to former minister Ayyannapatrudu and enraged the over the way the police treated him. Chandrababu criticised that with the arrests and cases against Ayyanna, the YSRCP government is trying to suppress his voice. Ayyanna, in response, expressed his determination to stand against the government of CM Jagan and thanked Chandrababu Naidu for his support and visit.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh has expressed his anger over the arrest of TDP leader Ayyannapatrudu. He criticized CM Jagan for what he sees as attempts to suppress the TDP through arrests. Lokesh emphasized that such actions will only lead to rebellion from the TDP. He described Ayyannapatrudu arrest as the symbol of anarchic rule in the state.



In a recent development, former minister Ayyannapatra, who was initially arrested in Visakhapatnam, has been released by the police in Anakapalli. Ayyanna was issued a 41(A) notice on the highway between Thallapalem Elamanchili in Anakapalli district and was allowed to leave. TDP members were deployed in the Nakkapally area upon receiving information about Ayyanna's arrest, but he was released by the police earlier than expected.