Chandrababu to address at public meeting in Kovur as part of Prajagalam election campaign

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu continues his Prajagalam Yatra with a visit to Kovvur constituency in East Godavari district. After a meeting in Kovvur, he will proceed to Gopalapuram. Meanwhile, TDP leaders conducted a review and inspected the helipad area where he is set to land and took various decisions to make the meeting successful.
In another event today, Nara Bhuvaneshwari will visit Kadapa as part of the Nijam Gelavali program. She will arrive at Kadapa airport at 11 am and visit the family of an activist in the 45th division of Kadapa constituency. From there, she will travel to Proddatur and visit a family in Peddashettipalli village. Bhuvaneshwari will then proceed to Nandyala district for further engagements.
