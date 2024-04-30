TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Alliance Unveils Joint Manifesto

In a significant development, the alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party presented a joint manifesto on Tuesday. The unveiling ceremony, held at TDP chief Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli, saw the leaders of the three parties coming together to introduce their shared vision for the state. Chandrababu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, and other prominent leaders were present at the event, emphasizing the unity and collective efforts of the alliance.

Chandrababu highlighted the alliance's commitment to restoring the former glory of the Telugu nation and safeguarding the interests of the state. He outlined the "Super Six" schemes aimed at enhancing the welfare of the underprivileged population, underscoring the importance of cooperation with the Center for effective implementation of the manifesto's objectives.

Pawan Kalyan echoed Chandrababu's sentiments, emphasizing that the manifesto was crafted to fulfill the aspirations of the future. He drew attention to pressing issues such as the alarming rate of farmers' suicides and the challenges faced by key projects like the Polavaram project and Amaravati. Pawan lamented the cancellation of numerous welfare programs, the seizure of vast swathes of public land, and the alleged diversion of funds meant for local organizations. He asserted that the alliance's primary goal was to steer the state away from a path of destruction and uphold the interests of the people.

The joint manifesto release signifies a collaborative effort by the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance to address critical issues, foster development, and advocate for the well-being of the citizens of Telangana. As the election campaign gains momentum, the alliance's manifesto is poised to shape the political discourse and offer a roadmap for the state's future progress and prosperity.







