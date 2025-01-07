Chandrababu to continue Kuppam your for second day Two-Day Visit to Kuppam Constituency

Kuppam, Chittoor District – Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to continue his two-day visit to the Kuppam constituency on Tuesday, focusing on various development initiatives and community engagements.

Naidu will commence his day by departing from the Kuppam R&B Guest House at 10 a.m. and heading to the Kuppam Telugu Desam Party office, where he will inaugurate the Jananayakudu Center and address public requests.

At 12:20 p.m., the Chief Minister will unveil the statue of Kirtisheshu Shyamanna in Kangundi village, followed by a visit to the NTR Sports Complex in Kuppam at 1:20 p.m. There, he will lay the foundation stone for several development projects, which are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, at 5:05 p.m., Naidu will inspect the construction of his new residence in Kadapalli, Shantipuram Mandal. The day will conclude with a visit to Dravida University at 6:10 p.m., where he will inaugurate the IMIB (1M1B Career Readiness Center) in the Academic Building. Following this, a review meeting with officials is planned to assess various developmental strategies.

Naidu is expected to return to the R&B guest house at 7:45 p.m. for an overnight stay, before departing for Vijayawada at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

On the first day of his visit, Naidu, who has represented Kuppam for decades, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects. He unveiled the ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision-20 29’ document at Dravida University and emphasized his plans to develop the constituency over the next five years through a P-4 (Public, Private, People, Partnership) policy aimed at alleviating poverty.