Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to present the state's developmental roadmap as part of the Vikasit Bharat-2047 initiative before NITI Aayog meeting. During the meeting, he will outline the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts in formulating the Vikasit AP-2047 vision document, which aims to detail the strategies for transforming the state into a developed entity by the year 2047.
Chandrababu will emphasize the pivotal role of key infrastructure projects, such as Amaravati and Polavaram, in driving the objectives of both Vikasit Bharat and Vikasit AP. He plans to highlight the immense opportunities within the agriculture and aqua sectors, which are critical components of the primary sector in Andhra Pradesh.
Moreover, the Chief Minister will discuss the ambitious targets set for increasing the state's GDP growth rate, outlining the plans that will be undertaken to achieve these goals. A significant part of his address will also focus on the burgeoning potential of the services sector within the state, alongside an explanation of the need for digital currency to enhance economic transactions.