Just In
Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will conduct a comprehensive review of the state's rural water supply initiatives, specifically focusing on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will conduct a comprehensive review of the state's rural water supply initiatives, specifically focusing on the Jal Jeevan Mission. This review comes as the state government aims to provide door-to-door tap water, utilizing available central funds to ensure drinking water accessibility to every household in Andhra Pradesh.
The government is committed to making significant progress in enhancing water supply infrastructure.
In addition to the water supply review, CM Naidu is also preparing an action plan to further empower DWCRA communities financially. The government is looking to establish Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in collaboration with these communities, fostering economic growth and sustainability.
Furthermore, Naidu is set to launch a portal under the free sand policy later this afternoon, aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing transparency in sand procurement.
The Chief Minister will also engage in discussions focused on the empowerment of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and will review the relationships with expatriate communities.