Live
- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
Just In
Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet with the Central Election Commission on the 28th of this month at 3:30 pm.
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet with the Central Election Commission on the 28th of this month at 3:30 pm. The Central Election Commission has granted him an appointment for this purpose. Chandrababu Naidu will be traveling to Delhi on the evening of the 27th in order to attend the meeting.
During the meeting, Chandrababu Naidu intends to file a complaint regarding irregularities in the voter list in the state. He will present evidence of these irregularities, particularly focusing on the recent issuance of Form-7s in bulk. The TDP is expressing concerns about various illegal practices such as stolen votes, deletion of TDP votes, and instances where 200 votes are registered in a single household but have not been deleted despite complaints to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Consequently, Chandrababu Naidu plans to submit a complaint to the Central Election Commission along with the supporting evidence.