Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet with the Central Election Commission on the 28th of this month at 3:30 pm. The Central Election Commission has granted him an appointment for this purpose. Chandrababu Naidu will be traveling to Delhi on the evening of the 27th in order to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, Chandrababu Naidu intends to file a complaint regarding irregularities in the voter list in the state. He will present evidence of these irregularities, particularly focusing on the recent issuance of Form-7s in bulk. The TDP is expressing concerns about various illegal practices such as stolen votes, deletion of TDP votes, and instances where 200 votes are registered in a single household but have not been deleted despite complaints to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Consequently, Chandrababu Naidu plans to submit a complaint to the Central Election Commission along with the supporting evidence.