Chandrababu to Release White Paper on Polavaram Project

Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to release the first white paper on the Polavaram project today to provide comprehensive details on the project.

After his recent field visit to the Polavaram project, Chandrababu has been diligently preparing this white paper to inform the public about the facts surrounding the project.

In addition to the white paper on Polavaram, Chandrababu will also be conducting reviews of various government departments. Today, the first review will be of the medical and health department. The review will focus on discussing immediate measures that need to be taken as well as formulating a long-term plan for the department.

At 4 o'clock this afternoon, CM Chandrababu will convene a review meeting with officials from the medical and health department at the secretariat. This review is a part of the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in its functioning.