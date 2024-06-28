Live
- OpenAI Partners with TIME to Train its Chatbot Model, ChatGPT
- Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’
- Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Kills One, Injures Six; Flights Suspended
- Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
- Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing
- With Naidu’s return, investors show interest in Amaravati
- Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects
- KGH to get more developed in near future
- TDP govt harassing Pinnelli, alleges YSRCP
- Video conferencing rooms available for Lok Adalat
Chandrababu to Release White Paper on Polavaram Project
Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to release the first white paper on the Polavaram project today to provide comprehensive details on the project.
After his recent field visit to the Polavaram project, Chandrababu has been diligently preparing this white paper to inform the public about the facts surrounding the project.
In addition to the white paper on Polavaram, Chandrababu will also be conducting reviews of various government departments. Today, the first review will be of the medical and health department. The review will focus on discussing immediate measures that need to be taken as well as formulating a long-term plan for the department.
At 4 o'clock this afternoon, CM Chandrababu will convene a review meeting with officials from the medical and health department at the secretariat. This review is a part of the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in its functioning.