Chandrababu to tour Kadapa from today, to meet 5 constituencies in-charges

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kadapa district today. Chandrababu will participate in a meeting with the in-charges of 5 constituencies at Putta Estate premises in the city.



Chandrababu Naidu will hold meetings with 35 party in-charges and will discuss with the leaders on the TDP's Badude Badudu and, Ideem Karma Mana Rashtraniki and give directions on the future activities of the party.

After the meeting, he will visit Kadapa Dargah and participate in the Iftaar dinner organized there under the auspices of TDP leaders. From there they reach Badvel at night and stay there.'

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is making all out efforts for the upcoming elections and holding meetings with the leaders as part of cluster meetings, so far, Naidu held the meeting with North Coastal Andhra leaders to chalk out a strategy to be prepared for upcoming elections.