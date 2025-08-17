Live
Chandrababu to visit Delhi tomorrow for vice presidential nomination ceremony
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to the national capital, Delhi, on Monday night to attend the nomination ceremony for the Vice Presidential candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to finalise its candidate during a Parliamentary Board meeting scheduled for Sunday, with an official announcement anticipated shortly thereafter.
The NDA's Vice Presidential candidate will submit their nomination on the 21st of this month. Key leaders, including Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, are expected to be present at the event. Prior to the nomination ceremony, NDA leaders will convene on the 20th.
During his visit, Naidu will participate in both the NDA leaders' meeting and the nomination ceremony, while also discussing various state-related issues with Union Ministers.