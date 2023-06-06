Chandrababu to visit NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad today, likely to meet leaders

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be coming to state party office NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad today 06.06.2023 at 3 pm.

The TDP chief likely to meeting the party leaders and discuss on the strategies to be implemented in the upcoming days to strengthen the party in coming days. The meeting would specially focus on the TDP alliance with BJP.

The latest development has got the importance as it is happening after Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

On this occasion, TTDP presidents Kasani Gyaneshwar, Ravula, Bakkina, Arvind Kumar and others will felicitate Chandrababu. Later, Chandrababu will discuss the political situation in Telangana and the strategies to be followed by the Telangana TDP in the upcoming elections.