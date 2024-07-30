Chandrababu to visit Srisailam on Thursday for Jala Harati program

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the Srisailam area, where a Jala Harati program has been organized at the Srisailam project. As floodwaters continue to flow into the Srisailam reservoir, the authorities have taken measures to manage the situation effectively.

Currently, the Srisailam inflow stands at an alarming 460,040 cusecs, while the outflow is recorded at 141,560 cusecs. The full reservoir level for the Srisailam project is 885 feet, but it has recently reached 880.90 feet. With a full storage capacity of 215.8070 TMCs, the reservoir's current storage is at 198.3623 TMCs.

Power generation efforts are ongoing at both the right and left hydropower stations of the Srisailam project. The flood conditions have necessitated the release of water through three gates that have been lifted, allowing water to flow downstream towards Nagarjunasagar. The influx of water has attracted a surge of tourists to the area.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project is also experiencing significant flood flow, receiving 81,634 cusecs from Srisailam. Power generation has commenced in eight turbines at Nagarjuna Sagar, which has a full water level of 590 feet. However, the water level currently sits at 514.60 feet. The full storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar was 312 TMCs, but it has now been reduced to 139.61 TMCs.

In a related development, the Godavari flood situation has seen an improvement in Rajahmundry, where the second danger alert has been withdrawn at the Dhavaleswaram cotton barrage. As of now, the ongoing danger warning has been reduced, with water levels falling to 14.70 feet. Authorities have lifted 175 gates, releasing a significant volume of 14 lakh cusecs of floodwater downstream to manage the flow.

As the state continues to respond to the challenges posed by the floods, officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected areas.