Chandrababu visits Bapatla Municipal High School, inspects infrastructure

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made an impactful visit to the Bapatla District Municipal High School, where he took the time to inspect the partially constructed school building. During his visit, the Chief Minister inquired about the details regarding the construction progress, demonstrating his commitment to improving educational infrastructure in the region.

Welcomed warmly by students, the Chief Minister was greeted with a march-past by NCC cadets as he stepped into the classrooms. In a show of enthusiasm for community engagement, CM Naidu interacted with parents and teachers right within the classroom setting, fostering a sense of collaboration between families and educators.

Taking a moment to connect with the community, the Chief Minister spoke with mothers of the students and inspected the rugs in the school, ensuring a conducive learning environment for the children.

In addition to his inspection, the Chief Minister also enjoyed the school’s tug-of-war competitions, cheering on the participating students and highlighting the importance of physical activity in education. His visit has reignited hopes for the completion of the school building and has emphasized the government's focus on enhancing educational facilities for the youth in the state.