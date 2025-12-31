Zero tolerance against corruption: CM majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 1,543 candidates across 11 government departments during the 14th edition of ‘Nijukti Mela’. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said while a government job ensures financial security for families, it also brings greater responsibility towards serving the people of Odisha. Emphasisng the government’s commitment to employment generation, Majhi said the State has organised 14 job fairs in the last 18 months, facilitating 39,459 appointments so far. Tuesday’s event was the fifth-largest in the series.

“Today, you and your families are happy because you have secured your future. But with this job comes a new responsibility. You are not just doing government work, you are working for the people of this State,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the new recruits. Majhi also asked the new appointees to stay away from corrupt practices highlighting the State government’s zero tolerance towards corruption. Referring to the recovery of huge amounts of disproportionate assets during Vigilance raids at the residences of government officials in the State, he advised the newly appointed employees to avoid humiliation by not getting involved in corrupt practices that could lead to exposure in electronic and print media. The Chief Minister also outlined the State’s development roadmap, reiterating that Odisha is progressing towards ‘Samrudha Odisha’ (Prosperous Odisha) by 2036, coinciding with the State’s centenary year. He said the vision aligns with the national target of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Providing recruitment targets, Majhi said the government aims to fill 1,50,000 vacancies in five years, including 65,000 posts by June 2026. Nearly 40,000 positions have already been filled in the last one year and a half, he added. Wishing the appointees success, the Chief Minister urged them to discharge their duties with sincerity and contribute to Odisha’s growth story.