Chandrababu visits Kollu Ravindra's house in Machilipatnam, alleges govt. has failed to control covid-19

The former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP government had failed to control the coronavirus. He opined that if TDP would have been in power coronavirus would be controlled. He visited the family members of former minister Narasimha Rao (uncle of Kollu Ravindra) who died recently in Machilipatnam of Krishna district. He went to Ravindra's house and paid homage to Narasimha Rao's portrait and then addressed the TDP cadre.



Chandrababu alleged that the government was not giving money to the farmers who sold the harvested grains. He alleged that MLAs and ministers for not paying money to farmers and filing false cases. Naidu further said that he is not scared of false cases and reiterated that governments are not permanent and everybody has to come down when the people are outraged and revolted. He asserted that police should also work as per the laws and not resort to atrocities against opposition.



The TDP chief found fault that the government is imposing a fine of Rs 100 if the mask is not worn and questioned how much fine to be imposed on YS Jagan who is not wearing a mask. He was incensed over the tax imposed in the scrap and fumed against the government. Chandrababu was incensed that tribals were being drowned in the Godavari river amid rehabilitation for the Polavaram flood victims is not provided. He said that TDP would fight until justice is done.