  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu welcomes Ashok Leyland to AP, says it will boost industrial growth

Chandrababu welcomes Ashok Leyland to AP, says it will boost industrial growth
x
Highlights

In a significant development for the state of Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has heralded the arrival of Ashok Leyland's cutting-edge bus manufacturing plant near Vijayawada.

In a significant development for the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has heralded the arrival of Ashok Leyland's cutting-edge bus manufacturing plant near Vijayawada. He expressed hope that the initiative is expected to significantly enhance industrial growth within the region, creating numerous job opportunities and fostering skill development among the local populace.

The Chief Minister also stated that the introduction of the Switch Electric Double-Decker Bus, would be vital step towards sustainable transportation and a greener future for the state. "With this new facility, Andhra Pradesh is set to bolster its economic landscape and promote environmentally friendly transit options." Naidu asserted.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed optimism regarding the positive impact of the plant on the local economy and the potential for transforming public transport in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick