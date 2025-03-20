Chandrababu welcomes Ashok Leyland to AP, says it will boost industrial growth

In a significant development for the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has heralded the arrival of Ashok Leyland's cutting-edge bus manufacturing plant near Vijayawada. He expressed hope that the initiative is expected to significantly enhance industrial growth within the region, creating numerous job opportunities and fostering skill development among the local populace.

Another good news for our people of Andhra Pradesh! Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art bus manufacturing plant near Vijayawada is a major boost to our industrial growth, creating jobs and driving skill development. The arrival of the Switch Electric Double-Decker Bus marks a step… https://t.co/30K9CK5Tl4 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 20, 2025

The Chief Minister also stated that the introduction of the Switch Electric Double-Decker Bus, would be vital step towards sustainable transportation and a greener future for the state. "With this new facility, Andhra Pradesh is set to bolster its economic landscape and promote environmentally friendly transit options." Naidu asserted.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed optimism regarding the positive impact of the plant on the local economy and the potential for transforming public transport in the region.