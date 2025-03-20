Ashok Leyland’s bus unit inaugurated in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its latest manufacturing unit at Mallavalli Model Industrial Park near Vijayawada. Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh officially opened the facility on Wednesday.

The plant is designed to manufacture the complete range of Ashok Leyland diesel buses and Switch Mobility’s electric buses. The facility with an annual production capacity of 4,800 buses, features Nalanda, a modern Learning Center, and an advanced Service Training Centre. The newly inaugurated plant will contribute significantly to the skill development and employment of the local workforce. To foster sustainability, this will be a green facility with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant logistics, positive water balance measures, and a zero-discharge system.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said, “This is a prestigious occasion for Andhra Pradesh. We are delighted to welcome Ashok Leyland to our growing industrial ecosystem. This plant strengthens our reputation as an emerging manufacturing hub and will play a crucial role in providing employment, enhancing skill development, and boosting the overall economy of the State.”

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland said, “Inspired by the vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has crafted a progressive industrial policy for the State, we are excited to be in Andhra Pradesh and our relationship with this State has been over several decades now through Ashok Leyland and other Hinduja Group entities.”

The inauguration of the new plant marks the beginning of yet another chapter for Ashok Leyland in this vibrant State, where our Group is committed to explore more opportunities for driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and generating prosperity in the region.”

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said With inauguration of the new plant, Ashok Leyland will further consolidate its position as number one bus brand in India and among the top 5 globally. The plant will start operating at 100% capacity from day one. The new plant is equipped with state-of-the art equipment with high levels of automation signifying our commitment to making products of highest quality standards.”