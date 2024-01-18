Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra meeting begins in Gudivada

A massive public meeting organized by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Gudivada under the name 'Ra Kadalira' has begun. The meeting was attended by a large number of TDP cadres, and party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be addressing the gathering. The event, known as 'Ra Kadali Ra,' has been taking place openly in Gudivada since morning, despite police restrictions.



The TDP convoys were diverted through bypass roads, and the police prevented the erection of Telugu Desam flags and banners near Nehru Chowk Center and NTR Stadium. Due to tensions, a significant number of police personnel have been deployed at important intersections in the area.

The public meeting coincides with the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. In the morning, there was a tense situation as TDP ranks took out a large rally on the bypass road, with the police putting up barricades. However, under the leadership of constituency party in-charge Venigalla Rammohan, TDP and Jana Sena supporters pushed through the barricades, leading to a scuffle with the police and further tension.