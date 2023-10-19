Chandrababu's remand extended till November 1, ACB court seeks health report

The ACB court has once again extended the remand of former CM and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. On Thursday, the judicial remand was extended till November 1. However, during the trial, Chandrababu specifically mentioned his health and safety in front of the judge.

As the remand ended today, the authorities produced Chandrababu virtually before the ACB judge who asked about Naidu's health to which he told the judge that he had health problems. The judge asked the authorities for an explanation. The officials brought to the attention of the judge that there is a medical team and they are conducting medical examinations on him from time to time. With this, the judge extended Chandrababu's remand by ordering him to submit the medical reports to the court from time to time.

On the other hand, after Chandrababu said that he has doubts about security, the court suggested that if there are any doubts, he should inform them in writing. Also, the judge ordered the officials to seal the letter written by Chandrababu and send it to court.