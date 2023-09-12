Chandrababu's security is govt's responsibility, says AG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said that strict security is being provided to Chandrababu. He said that Chandrababu is being taken care of very carefully and informed on this occasion that the government is fully responsible for any person in judicial custody. However, since there were doubts about the security of Chandrababu in Rajahmundry Central Jail Andhra Pradesh Home Secretary Harish Gupta, who currently has full additional responsibilities as Director General of Prisons Department, has written a letter to the Advocate General and said that there is no such thing and said that all the orders issued by the court regarding Chandrababu are being implemented.



He also wrote a two-page letter stating that a special ward has been allocated for Chandrababu, no one is allowed near his ward, CCTV cameras have been installed and a superintendent has been assigned to personally monitor Babu's security. In that letter, he also said that there is a team of doctors who have a special ward for Babu. Meanwhile, Chandrababu's lawyers have filed a lunch motion petition in the AP High Court challenging his remand. Babu's lawyers requested the court for bail claiming that Babu's arrest was illegal. But the court said that it will hear the petition tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the ACB court remanded former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu for 14 days in the Skill Scam case. Later, Babu was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Although his lawyer Siddharth Luthra asked for bail in this case, the court considered the arguments of the CID and announced its decision remanding Babu.