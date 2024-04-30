Actress Trupti Mishra reveals she believes in reincarnation

Live
Trupti Mishra, renowned for her role as Poornima in the show 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', recently delved into the profound significance of the title, emphasizing her belief in reincarnation.
According to Mishra, both the storyline and the title hold profound implications, asserting that the show stands apart from contemporary narratives. "The title of our show has a deep meaning, signifying 'together forever and ever'. It's a unique story, and I personally believe in reincarnation," she expressed, exuding optimism and resonance with the concept.
Elaborating on her portrayal of two contrasting characters, Mishra shared, "The most intriguing aspect for me is portraying two opposite characters -- Poornima -- who is stern, quiet yet strong, independent, fearless, and powerful. I relish embodying Poornima's attitude and aura."
Furthermore, Mishra emphasized that 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' diverges from typical reincarnation narratives centered on revenge and animosity, instead offering a refreshing take on love and romance. As the show continues to captivate audiences, Mishra's insights provide a glimpse into the depth and uniqueness of its storytelling.