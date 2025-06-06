‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from today

Nellore: As the coalition government, headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu successfully completed one year in power, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy planned to organise a four-day innovative programme, ‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from June 6 to 9 in rural mandal of his constituency.

Addressing a press conference at party office here on Thursday, the MLA informed that various developmental works will be conducted during the four-day event. Describing the regime of coalition government as ‘golden era’, he said that development of the State and construction of ‘Amaravathi’ are possible only with CM N Chandrababu Naidu. MLA Sridhar Reddy appealed the people to bless Naidu of initiating more developmental projects in coming days.