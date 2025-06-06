  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from today

‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from today
x
Highlights

Nellore: As the coalition government, headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu successfully completed one year in power, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar...

Nellore: As the coalition government, headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu successfully completed one year in power, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy planned to organise a four-day innovative programme, ‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from June 6 to 9 in rural mandal of his constituency.

Addressing a press conference at party office here on Thursday, the MLA informed that various developmental works will be conducted during the four-day event. Describing the regime of coalition government as ‘golden era’, he said that development of the State and construction of ‘Amaravathi’ are possible only with CM N Chandrababu Naidu. MLA Sridhar Reddy appealed the people to bless Naidu of initiating more developmental projects in coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick