Live
- Drive for ending plastic pollution
- Miyawaki forest launched to mark World Environment Day
- 4,300 trees for a cleaner, greener coast
- Anantapur KIMS Saveera donates 100 barricades to police dept
- 250-yr-old banyan tree transplanted amid road expansion work
- Monsoon boosts water inflow into reservoirs
- World Environment Day held
- Maha CM’s objection to Almatti Dam height, politically motivated: Bommai
- New PHC building in Kambadur inaugurated
- Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi on June 9
‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from today
Highlights
Nellore: As the coalition government, headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu successfully completed one year in power, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar...
Nellore: As the coalition government, headed by CM N Chandrababu Naidu successfully completed one year in power, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy planned to organise a four-day innovative programme, ‘Chandranna Palle Panduga’ from June 6 to 9 in rural mandal of his constituency.
Addressing a press conference at party office here on Thursday, the MLA informed that various developmental works will be conducted during the four-day event. Describing the regime of coalition government as ‘golden era’, he said that development of the State and construction of ‘Amaravathi’ are possible only with CM N Chandrababu Naidu. MLA Sridhar Reddy appealed the people to bless Naidu of initiating more developmental projects in coming days.
Next Story