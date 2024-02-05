  • Menu
Charles has applied for the Rajampet and Koduru Assembly tickets from Congress

AP cingrState Secretary Chikati Charles has applied for the Rajampet and Koduru Assembly

AP cingr State Secretary Chikati Charles has applied for the Rajampet and Koduru Assembly seats as well as the Rajampet Parliament seat at the Congress Party state office on Monday.

He has expressed his optimism that his long-standing service to the party, including his roles as General Secretary of SC Cell since 2009, Chairman of District Sevadal, PCC member in 2017, and District Vigilance Committee member in 2018, will be recognized with a leadership opportunity.

X