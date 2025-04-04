Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Sri Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival was celebrated with great fervour at Nandavaram village in Banaganapalle Mandal in Nandyal district.

The festival, which began at midnight on Wednesday, concluded on Thursday morning with the sacred jyotis reaching the temple of the Goddess, considered a manifestation of Sri Kashi Vishalakshmi.

Under the supervision of temple Assistant Commissioner Kameshwaramma, the festival was conducted with immense devotion and grandeur. The sacred event commenced in the early hours with Sri Vishwabrahmana Bhaskarayya performing the ritualistic ‘Drishti Chukka’ for the Goddess.

This was followed by the lighting of the sacred fire in front of the temple, marking the launch of the festival. Later, assistant commissioner Kameswaramma performed special prayers at the Jyoti Mandapam in the village and formally inaugurated the Jyoti festival.

Devotees fulfilling their vows prepared jyotis using wheat flour, ghee and other sacred substances. These jyotis were beautifully decorated and carried on their heads as they proceeded towards the temple in a rhythmic procession, accompanied by devotional songs and traditional musical instruments.

The procession took place from 2 am to 8 am, culminating in the sacred temple premises. A key highlight of the festival was devotees walking through the holy fire pit near the temple before offering their jyotis to the Goddess. Due to the heavy influx of devotees, temple authorities temporarily suspended special pujas and entry into the sanctum sanctorum, allowing only darshan of the Goddess. To ensure a smooth and safe celebration, Banaganapalle CI Manjunath Reddy led a security team comprising hundreds of police personnel. The festival attracted thousands of devotees not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from neighboring States, adding to the grandeur and spiritual significance of the event.