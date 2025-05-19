‘Check BP - Stop Stroke’ campaign launched

Ongole: The Indian Stroke Association (ISA) conducted ‘Check BP - Stop Stroke’ awareness programme, in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society, Rotary Club, and Ongole branch of the Indian Medical Association, at the IMA Hall here on Sunday.

Dr Venkateswarlu, Medical and Health Officer of Prakasam district, attended as the chief guest, while ISA president Dr Vijaya, IMA Ongole president Dr Siva Sitaramaiah, IMA Ongole Secretary Dr Mani Babu, NCD Programme Officer Dr Bhagiratha, and senior neurosurgeons Dr Sundar Rao and Dr Madhu Kiran Reddy attended as guests.

During the event, DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu assured that the government would fully support this ‘Check BP - Stop Stroke’ campaign. Dr Siva Sitaramaiah highlighted that many patients discontinue blood pressure medications after temporary improvement, leading to dangerous complications.

ISA President Dr Vijaya delivered a presentation on ‘Hypertension and Stroke’, revealing alarming statistics that three people suffer brain strokes every minute in India. She said that over 1.80 million Indians are affected by stroke annually, with 25 percent of patients being under 40 years of age. She emphasised that 80 percent of strokes can be prevented through awareness.

As part of the campaign that included free blood pressure testing services, Dr Venkateswarlu and Dr Vijaya inaugurated a mobile BP bus. Dr Arvind Sharma, the ISA Secretary, announced plans to expand this initiative across all districts in Andhra Pradesh and nationwide.

Healthcare workers, including ANMs and ASHA workers, enthusiastically participated in the programme.

They pledged to take this campaign to every household by conducting BP checks and raising awareness throughout the community.