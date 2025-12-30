Check fertiliser diversion at borders, officials told

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed authorities to implement a strict monitoring system at interstate border check-posts to prevent illegal transportation, storage, and diversion of urea. He said continuous surveillance would be maintained through CCTV cameras, and all coordinating departments must actively enforce the rules. He held a video conference on Monday with officials from Agriculture, Revenue, Police, and other departments to review urea distribution plan, measures to prevent diversion, and ensure farmers receive quality services.

He stated that from October 1 to December 28, a total of 17,707 metric tonnes of urea were sold in the district. During the coming three days, 339 metric tonnes of urea would be required, while currently 5,236 metric tonnes are available across Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACSs), Markfed warehouses, and retail/wholesale outlets. He assured that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the district and advised farmers to always collect receipts from dealers when purchasing urea. He warned that dealers violating rules, creating artificial shortages, diverting supplies, or selling urea above the MRP would face licence cancellation. He emphasised that strict action would be taken under the Fertilizer Control Order (1985). Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure farmers are provided with timely services. Any negligence or violation by staff would lead to suspension, he added.

The Collector directed Revenue, Police, and Agriculture officials to work in coordination, maintain strict oversight at mandal level, and conduct extensive inspections. He also advised educating farmers on the proper use of urea and nano-fertilisers.