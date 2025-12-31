Chenchu devotees to have free Sparsha Darshan at srisailam temple

Srisailam: The Srisailam Devasthanam launched a special initiative to provide free Sparsha Darshan (touch darshan) to Chenchu tribal devotees once every month, beginning on the auspicious occasion of Mukkoṭi Ekadashi on Tuesday.

As part of the inaugural programme, Chenchu devotees from Mekalabanda and other nearby hamlets were accorded special darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bhramaramba, followed by annaprasadam.

The Chenchu devotees arrived at the temple in a traditional manner with tappeta drum beats and folk dances. They were welcomed at the Umaramalingeswara Swamy temple by Devasthanam trust board chairman Potugunta Ramesh Naidu, executive officer M Srinivasa Rao and other officials.

After circumambulating the temple premises, the devotees were facilitated Sparsha Darshan of the presiding deities. Later, the Chairman and Executive Officer joined the devotees in partaking annaprasadam, underscoring the inclusive spirit of the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Naidu said the decision to offer free Sparsha Darshan once a month was taken in response to a long-standing request from the Chenchu community, recognising their historic and cultural association with the Srisailam temple traditions.

Executive officer Srinivasa Rao highlighted that the Chenchus regard Goddess Bhramaramba as their daughter and Lord Mallikarjuna as their son-in-law, and noted their active participation in temple festivals. Chenchu devotees expressed gratitude to the state government, the trust board and temple authorities for providing a rare and meaningful opportunity to have close darshan of the deities.