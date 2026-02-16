IFAT submits suggestions on social security code for Gig workers

Hyderabad: The Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers has formally submitted its suggestions to the Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the Draft Rules under the Code on Social Security 2020. These rules, specifically targeting gig and platform workers, were published on 30 December 2025. On behalf of workers across India, the submission was made by Shaik Salauddin, the National General Secretary of IFAT and Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union. IFAT highlighted several key gaps and offered suggestions to ensure maximum coverage, transparency, and worker participation. A major point of contention involves Clause 49 2 e of Chapter VIII, which requires workers to be engaged for at least ninety days with one aggregator or one hundred and twenty days with multiple aggregators in a financial year to be eligible. IFAT argued for the complete removal of this clause, stating that platform work is extremely precarious and adverse events such as accidents can happen at any time, regardless of the duration of employment.

Salauddin emphasised that the social security framework for gig and platform workers must remain worker-centric and be rooted in the principles of equity, inclusion, and shared responsibility.

By advocating for these changes, the federation aims to secure a more robust safety net for millions of frontline digital workers who currently lack stable protections within the rapidly evolving platform economy across the country.