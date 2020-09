Chennai devotee donates Rs. 1 crore SVBC trust

Tirupati: Chennai based devotee Kamakshi Shankar has donated Rs.1Crore to SVBC Trust in Tirumala on Wednesday.

She handed over the DD for the same to Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy in Tirumala temple.

She complimented TTD for the series of Parayanams including Sundarakanda, Veda Parayanam, Bhagavat Gita, Virataparva Parayanams and spreading Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a right way.

Later she had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and also took part in Shodasadina Sundarakanda Parayana Deeksha at Vasanta Mandapam.