Chevireddy Mohit Reddy participates in Why AP Needs Jagan in Damala Cheruvu panchayat

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, the Chairman of TUDA, recently praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 'Why AP Needs Jagan' program held in Damala Cheruvu Panchayat. He commended Jaganmohan Reddy as the only Chief Minister who listens to the grievances of the people. The event was well-attended and Mohit Reddy was warmly welcomed by the people and party members.

Mohit Reddy lauded CM Jagan for his revolutionary reforms and his commitment to the welfare of the state. He mentioned that the YSRCP government has fulfilled 99% of its manifesto promises and has been known for providing equal opportunities and social justice to people from all classes. He also highlighted the development works worth crores of rupees that have been carried out in Damala Cheruvu Panchayat.

MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was praised as a committed leader, and Mohit Reddy credited the development of Chandragiri constituency to his efforts. He expressed his belief that the YSRCP is expected to achieve a historic victory in the 2024 elections.

In addition, Mohit Reddy personally visited every household in Damala Cheruvu Panchayat and distributed welfare schemes to eligible individuals. These government welfare schemes have greatly benefited students, farmers, women, and elderly people in the area.

Concluding his speech, Mohit Reddy humbly asked the people for their support and blessings in the upcoming 2024 elections.



