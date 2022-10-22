  • Menu
Chevireddy presents Deepavali Kanuka to 1.6 lakh families

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy kick starts the distribution of Deepavali Kanuka, gifts offered by TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at a function held near Tirupati on Friday.
On the occasion of Deepavali, one of the major Hindu festivals, Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy extended the festival greetings in a novel way by presenting gifts to the 1.60 lakh families in his constituency.

Tirupati: On the occasion of Deepavali, one of the major Hindu festivals, Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy extended the festival greetings in a novel way by presenting gifts to the 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. Reddy has been following the practice offering gifts to the families in his constituencies on festive occasions like Deepavali and also providing clay idols for worship for Vinayaka Chavithi.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy kick started the distribution of gifts to the families at a private function hall near Chandragiri on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said that presentation of gifts is intend to reassure his people in the constituency that he will be always with them to extend any help they require.

Chandragiri MPP Hemendrakumar Reddy and YSRCP leaders from the constituency were present.

